Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

