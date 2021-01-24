F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.14% of F5 Networks worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10,259.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $204.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $204.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.