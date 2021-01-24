Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $259,524.14 and $558.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

