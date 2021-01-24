FansTime Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $509,889.15 and $394,182.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00864274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.35 or 0.04472455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018028 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

