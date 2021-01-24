FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $90,595.04 and approximately $4.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 83.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00054466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128233 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00275849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039630 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.