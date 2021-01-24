FantasyGold Reaches Market Cap of $136,481.28 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $136,481.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 72.7% against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00280835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069728 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.80 or 1.00314074 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.