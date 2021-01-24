Fantom (FTM) Trading Up 101.7% Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 101.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $153.07 million and $144.90 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00076147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00793068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.04 or 0.04554713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

