Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

