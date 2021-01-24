Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

