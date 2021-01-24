Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and $7,003.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

