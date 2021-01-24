Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $8,105.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000880 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.