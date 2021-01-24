FedoraCoin Price Up 8.9% This Week (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $280,108.93 and approximately $94.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00428322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000271 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

