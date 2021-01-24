Feellike Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $143,104.21 and approximately $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00056267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00130366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00072549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.