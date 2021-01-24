Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of FDMO opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $46.58.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.