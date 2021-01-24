Fiii One Day Trading Volume Tops $430.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Fiii has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $47,372.17 and approximately $430.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

