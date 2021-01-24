Financial Analysis: PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) vs. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma N/A -10.04% -8.29% Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDL BioPharma and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Vir Biotechnology 1 1 5 0 2.57

Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $58.57, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Vir Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 5.15 -$70.41 million $0.28 8.82 Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 638.20 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -7.04

PDL BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PDL BioPharma has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Vir Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.