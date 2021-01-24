Financial Comparison: Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.14 $313.00 million $3.86 1.60

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luminar Technologies and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

