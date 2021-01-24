Financial Comparison: StoneX Group (SNEX) & Its Peers

StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare StoneX Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get StoneX Group alerts:

70.4% of StoneX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of StoneX Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StoneX Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneX Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneX Group Competitors 192 994 1070 29 2.41

StoneX Group currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 0.37%. Given StoneX Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneX Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneX Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneX Group $54.14 billion $169.60 million 13.04 StoneX Group Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 27.66

StoneX Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. StoneX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares StoneX Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneX Group 0.31% 12.91% 0.75% StoneX Group Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

Volatility and Risk

StoneX Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneX Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneX Group rivals beat StoneX Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services. This segment also provides financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services. The company's Institutional segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. It also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, this segment originates, structures, and places debt instruments; offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, such as 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates an asset management business. The company's Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, as well as CFDs; and wealth management and investment services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through coininvest.com and silver-to-go.com. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.