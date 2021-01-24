Financial Contrast: Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) versus Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Balincan USA and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Profitability

This table compares Balincan USA and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A Travelzoo -21.74% -246.95% -11.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Balincan USA and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 1.04 $4.16 million $0.34 30.18

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Balincan USA.

Risk & Volatility

Balincan USA has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Balincan USA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Balincan USA Company Profile

Balincan USA, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp. and changed its name to Balincan USA, Inc. in August 2015 to reflect its ongoing business operations. Balincan USA, Inc. is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

