FinNexus Reaches One Day Volume of $739,912.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $739,912.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

