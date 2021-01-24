FinNexus Trading Up 33.8% This Week (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $746,137.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00766183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.62 or 0.04400861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

