FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 45.7% Higher Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $425,264.84 and approximately $95.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.47 or 0.00834666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.13 or 0.04508456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017991 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

