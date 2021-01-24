FIO Protocol Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047785 BTC.

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,472,982 coins and its circulating supply is 214,071,627 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

