Fire Lotto Market Capitalization Tops $235,037.25 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $235,037.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00062123 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003108 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

