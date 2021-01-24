First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 583,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

