First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce sales of $119.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.80 million and the lowest is $118.10 million. First Merchants reported sales of $121.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $478.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $486.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $482.70 million, with estimates ranging from $480.30 million to $485.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

