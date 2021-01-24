First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Critical Comparison

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential downside of 23.34%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $32.15 million 2.53 $7.11 million N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 2.40 $199.74 million $1.98 9.14

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 22.32% 9.20% 0.91% First Midwest Bancorp 14.29% 6.02% 0.73%

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, the company provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services. Additionally, it offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. The company operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 127 locations and 178 automated teller machines in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

