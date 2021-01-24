First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Buys C$10,250.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,005,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,152,178.33.

FF remained flat at $C$0.42 during trading on Friday. 618,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,821. The company has a market cap of C$288.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. First Mining Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

