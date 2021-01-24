First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post $713.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $776.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $665.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.21.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR opened at $106.67 on Friday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

