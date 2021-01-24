First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

First Solar stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

