Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.67. The stock had a trading volume of 555,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.