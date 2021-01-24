Flash (FLASH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $688.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flash has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $688.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00127063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038490 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.