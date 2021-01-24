FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.71 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $207,859.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00819513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.63 or 0.04603880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017746 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,752,611 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

