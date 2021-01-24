FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Hits $329,977.60

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $329,977.60 and $1.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00734335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.04361368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017743 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

