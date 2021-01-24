FLIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $357,025.69 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $357,025.69 and $1.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00800874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.98 or 0.04607549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017830 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

