Flit Token Price Hits $0.0000 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Flit Token has a total market cap of $738.72 and $3,550.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00434944 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.89 or 0.99738698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00025478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

