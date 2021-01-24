FLUX 24 Hour Volume Hits $630.00 (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. FLUX has a market capitalization of $100,402.98 and $630.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLUX token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLUX has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

FLUX’s total supply is 251,327 tokens. The official website for FLUX is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

FLUX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

