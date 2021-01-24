FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0538 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $949,694.13 and approximately $11,950.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

