FlypMe Price Tops $0.0395 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $696,303.30 and $12,367.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

