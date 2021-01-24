FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Rowe lifted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.45. 811,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 298.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after acquiring an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,623.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

