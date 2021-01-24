FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0034 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $422,047.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

