Folder Protocol Price Tops $1.15 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 28% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded up 197.6% against the dollar. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003436 BTC on popular exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $3.44 million and $18,584.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.