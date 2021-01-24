Folgory Coin (FLG) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.29 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 370.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $50.29 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for $2.87 or 0.00008998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 891.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

FLG is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.