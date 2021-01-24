Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

FTAI stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

