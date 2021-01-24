ForTube Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ForTube token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00784392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00054215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.07 or 0.04538286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017858 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

