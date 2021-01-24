Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

