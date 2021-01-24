Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

FSM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 3,287,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,683,000 after acquiring an additional 653,209 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $24,557,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 864,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

