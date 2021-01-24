Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $344.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.40 million. Forward Air reported sales of $381.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $82.32.

In other Forward Air news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 117.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.