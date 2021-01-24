Foster Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 599 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.