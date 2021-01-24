Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 256.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.04.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

